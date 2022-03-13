Tableaux presented in school to celebrate Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :In connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23, a colorful function was held at Firdous Government Boys and Girls High School Station Road on Saturday in which children presented beautiful tableaux.

Speaking on the occasion, the school principal Shabana said that Pakistan Day is a day of renewed commitment for all of us that we will work together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and our aim should be for the development and stability of Pakistan.

She said that March 23 is a milestone in the establishment of Pakistan. The love shown by the school children for the country is commendable, she added.

"As long as we are alive, we will continue to express our love for our country," she said, adding that love of homeland is our basis and should inculcate patriotism in children which must be our national duty.