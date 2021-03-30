Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in Rawalpindi

(@fidahassanain)

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has confirmed that Tableeghi Jamaat has postponed their ‘Ijtema’ on his request amid fear of COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) The Tableeghi Jamaat agreed to put off their upcoming annual ijtema (congregation) in Rawalpindi amid fear of increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to the reports, Islamabad markets to remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

The development took place after the local authorities asked the traders and the religious leaders to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs.

Jamaat’s decision to postpone their gathering which was due to start from April 1 and conclude on April 4.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said: “I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19,”.

COVID-19 third wave has badly hit the country with Lahore at the top of the cities in terms of increasing cases. The Punjab government has imposed smart lockdown to contain the virus.