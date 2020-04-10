UrduPoint.com
Tableeghi Jamat Members Sensitized On Anti-coronavirus Guidelines

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:46 PM

Tableeghi Jamat members sensitized on anti-coronavirus guidelines

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday paid visits to two Tableeghi Jamat centres and sensitized members about the government's guidelines for safety against coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Friday paid visits to two Tableeghi Jamat centres and sensitized members about the government's guidelines for safety against coronavirus.

During his visits to Tableeghi Markaz Saif Pur and Man Kot (Kabirwala), he met Tableeghi Jamat members and their leaders and appealed to them to cooperate with the administration.

Sherazi said staying at their respective homes or quarantine centres and maintaining social distancing in addition to other precautionary measures were the only way to fight the pandemic.

He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centres.

