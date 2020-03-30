Tableeghi Markaz turns into Quarantine facility for preachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Tableeghi Markaz situated at Usmania Masjid Mile Road Nawabshah has been declared as Quarantine Facility for all the preachers/ Tableeghi teams in the district.

The order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

Order said that in pursuance of direction by Home Department for taking precautionary measures to restrict contact of Tableeeghi Jamaat preachers with general public with purpose to contain and check the spread of coronavirus. The order would remain effective till further orders.