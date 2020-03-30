UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tableeghi Markaz Turns Into Quarantine Facility For Preachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Tableeghi Markaz turns into Quarantine facility for preachers

The Tableeghi Markaz situated at Usmania Masjid Mile Road Nawabshah has been declared as Quarantine Facility for all the preachers/ Tableeghi teams in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Tableeghi Markaz situated at Usmania Masjid Mile Road Nawabshah has been declared as Quarantine Facility for all the preachers/ Tableeghi teams in the district.

The order in this regard was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar.

Order said that in pursuance of direction by Home Department for taking precautionary measures to restrict contact of Tableeeghi Jamaat preachers with general public with purpose to contain and check the spread of coronavirus. The order would remain effective till further orders.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Road Nawabshah Mosque All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

17 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

32 minutes ago

Minister appreciates China support during Pak hard ..

32 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 88,500 cusec ..

35 seconds ago

Chief secretary orders screening of Tableeghi Jama ..

36 seconds ago

Director Food pays surprise visits to flour mills

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.