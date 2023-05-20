Tableegi Ijtimah kicks off in Havelian amid tight security

The largest Tableegi Ijtma (religious congregation) of Hazara division started here on Saturday where police and district administration provided foolproof security and other facilities including a medical camp and an emergency station Rescue 112

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The largest Tableegi Ijtma (religious congregation) of Hazara division started here on Saturday where police and district administration provided foolproof security and other facilities including a medical camp and an emergency station Rescue 1122.

Hundreds of thousands of faithful across the Hazara division participated in the religious gathering. This is the second time when Tableegi Ijtimah has been organized in Havelian after over four decades.

The volunteers were deployed for the guidance of the devotees while police personnel were guarding the venue to avoid any untoward incident.

The walk-through gates were installed allowing worshipers to enter the site after a thorough body search.

Earlier, in the upper parts of the Hazara division, a series of Tableegi Ijtimah has been organized in Baffa, Torghar, Balakot and Lower Kohistan where faithfuls joined the congregations in Baffa (Mansehra) and Judbah (Torghar).