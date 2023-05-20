UrduPoint.com

Tableegi Ijtimah Kicks Off In Havelian Amid Tight Security

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Tableegi Ijtimah kicks off in Havelian amid tight security

The largest Tableegi Ijtma (religious congregation) of Hazara division started here on Saturday where police and district administration provided foolproof security and other facilities including a medical camp and an emergency station Rescue 112

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The largest Tableegi Ijtma (religious congregation) of Hazara division started here on Saturday where police and district administration provided foolproof security and other facilities including a medical camp and an emergency station Rescue 1122.

Hundreds of thousands of faithful across the Hazara division participated in the religious gathering. This is the second time when Tableegi Ijtimah has been organized in Havelian after over four decades.

The volunteers were deployed for the guidance of the devotees while police personnel were guarding the venue to avoid any untoward incident.

The walk-through gates were installed allowing worshipers to enter the site after a thorough body search.

Earlier, in the upper parts of the Hazara division, a series of Tableegi Ijtimah has been organized in Baffa, Torghar, Balakot and Lower Kohistan where faithfuls joined the congregations in Baffa (Mansehra) and Judbah (Torghar).

Related Topics

Police Mansehra Kohistan SITE Balakot Havelian Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Mi ..

School children's death saddens Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over Umrah pilgrims' death ..

2 minutes ago
 Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, h ..

Maryam urges ulema role for promoting tolerance, harmony in society

2 minutes ago
 Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

Elected LG members to take oath on 22nd May

2 minutes ago
 AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

13 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.