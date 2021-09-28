UrduPoint.com

'Tablet In A School' Initiative Launched To Link Schools With Education Department

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday decided to put the working of public sector's schools on modern lines by keeping them connected to the department through a 'Tablet in a School' initiative.

The ambitious project was launched as part of the digitalization of the directorate of education during a meeting which was chaired by provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers said that tablets would be distributed among schools of all districts of the province to provide complete information on daily basis regarding attendance of teachers, students, available facilities, details of current and vacant posts of teachers in schools, school results and e-transfers among others issues.

All information would be sent to the server on a daily basis through software, according to which monitoring and decision making will be done at the District Education Offices, Directorate of Education and Secretariat level, the minister said.

He said this was an era of technology and this project would be linked with the smart school project under which all the school systems were going to be digitized.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the authorities to present a plan of action for the implementation of the project at the next meeting and suggested seeking assistance from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board for better performance of software and other technical matters.

Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif-ul-Maani, Director DDP Dr Tariq, Director DCTE Gohar Khan and other officials of the Education Department attended the meeting.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai also directed the education authorities to digitize the Directorate of Education within a week.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed to prepare a proposal for immediate provision of furniture in the merged districts.

The minister was also briefed on Second Shift Schools Programs, E-Transfer, wrong Posting, School Leaders Program and Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Scholarships. The Education Minister directed to start the Second Shift Schools Program Phase II as soon as possible and issue a transfer order through e-transfer next week while giving a 10-day deadline for school leaders and Rehmatul-lil-Alameen to approve the project proposal.

He also directed Additional Director Education Iqbal Khan to finalize the promotion cases of teachers of different cadres within a week.

Managing Director Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation Zarif Al-Maani was also directed to give a detailed briefing on the institution next week in which various programs and progress of the institution would be reviewed.

