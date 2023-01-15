UrduPoint.com

Tablets Distributed Among 21 MEAs For Improvement Of School Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Tablets distributed among 21 MEAs for improvement of school data

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed tablets among Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) newly recruited in district Faisalabad.

Addressing the tablets distribution ceremony at DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner said that the tablets would help MEAs in better transmission of school data.

He said that the MEAs should realize their responsibilities and provide reports containing the ground facts by visiting respective schools regularly. In this connection, District education Authority would provide all possible facilities to the MEAs, he added.

He asked the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to continue monitoring of school visits and ensure regular receipt of data reports from the MEAs so that administrative and teaching affairs could be further improved in schools.

He said that the review meeting of District Education Authority would be held regularly every month in order to resolve the problems being confronted by the teaching community.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Sanam Gondal and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

2 hours ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.