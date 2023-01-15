Tablets distributed among 21 MEAs for improvement of school data

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed tablets among Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) newly recruited in district Faisalabad.

Addressing the tablets distribution ceremony at DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner said that the tablets would help MEAs in better transmission of school data.

He said that the MEAs should realize their responsibilities and provide reports containing the ground facts by visiting respective schools regularly. In this connection, District education Authority would provide all possible facilities to the MEAs, he added.

He asked the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) to continue monitoring of school visits and ensure regular receipt of data reports from the MEAs so that administrative and teaching affairs could be further improved in schools.

He said that the review meeting of District Education Authority would be held regularly every month in order to resolve the problems being confronted by the teaching community.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Sanam Gondal and others were also present on the occasion.