Tablets Distributed Among Afghan Students At INU

Published July 26, 2023

Tablets distributed among Afghan students at INU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Afghan students pursuing digital marketing courses at Iqra National University (INU) Peshawar under its project Livelihood Improvement & Vocational Skills Training for Afghan Refugees Programme were provided with digital tablets for skill development.

The ceremony was held at INU Hayatabad Campus and organized by Pak Mission Society in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

A total of 23 Afghan students benefited from the scheme while more than 250 students mostly Afghans are studying vocational training courses free of cost from INU through its initiative of implementing combined skill development projects of UNHCR and NAVTTC.

The significant event marked a crucial milestone in the Livelihood Improvement & Vocational Skills Training for Afghan Refugees program, aiming to empower Afghan trainees pursuing courses in Digital Marketing and Mobile Repair, it added.

The guest speaker from Pak Mission Society and UNHCR highlighted the importance of vocational skills in providing refugees with a pathway towards self-reliance and improved livelihood opportunities.

The ceremony was filled with gratitude and hope, as both the organizers and beneficiaries expressed their appreciation for the UNHCR's funding and support.

"This collaboration demonstrated the commitment of all involved parties to empower Afghan refugees particularly PWSN (Persons with Specific Needs) and provide them with opportunities for skill development, ultimately fostering self-sufficiency and socio-economic progress," observed Muhammad Akbar, Project Manager while speaking on the occasion.

The distribution of tablets to the Afghan trainees PWSN was a pivotal aspect of the initiative, recognizing the significance of technology in today's digital world, he added.

These tablets would serve as essential tools for the trainees to apply their knowledge and enhance their practical skills in digital marketing and mobile repair.

"With access to technology, the Afghan trainees can explore remote working opportunities, start their entrepreneurial ventures and connect with a broader network to further their career prospects," commented Dr. Sheeraz, Dean Iqra National University Refugees and displaced persons often face significant challenges when it comes to finding employment and building a stable life in host countries.

Vocational training programs play a crucial role in bridging the skills gap and empowering these individuals to lead productive lives, Sheeraz added.

"By providing refugees with essential skills in digital marketing and mobile repair, the UNHCR aims to enhance their employability and income-generating potential, ultimately promoting self-reliance and reducing dependency on humanitarian aid," Livelihood Manager UNHCR, Ashfaq Hussain.

The tablet distribution initiative is a crucial aspect of the Livelihood vocational training program. It aims to provide trainees with the necessary tools to acquire practical knowledge and hands-on experience in digital marketing and mobile repair.

CEO PMS, Adeel Rehmat said by equipping Afghan students with Tablets, the PMS and UNHCR seek to overcome barriers to access to technology and education, as well as open up opportunities for remote work and online learning.

