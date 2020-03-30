Tablighi centre declared quarantine center; 3 found corona infected: Deputy Commissioner

The district administration Monday declared Tablighi centre Jhanda as quarantine centre after corona tests of three persons who were staying at the center along with 164 foreigners were found corona positive

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday declared Tablighi centre Jhanda as quarantine centre after corona tests of three persons who were staying at the center along with 164 foreigners were found corona positive.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir told media that the tests of other people staying at the Tablighi center were sent to lab for corona diagnostic.

He said that a total 376 tests were taken from across the district out of which 79 were found corona positive, 93 negative and results of 191 were awaited.

The DC said that district headquarter hospital was equipped with 18 ventilators while the government has raised a force of volunteers of Civil Defence force to help the corona patients in Manga village.