Tablighi Ijetma To Be Held On February 9 At Dhadar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Tablighi Ijetma to be held on February 9 at Dhadar

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :'Tablighi Ijetma 2021' will be held on February 9 at Dhadar, district Kachhi instead of Sibi.

In this regard, Commissioner Sibi Division has issued direction to the district officials to make sure all arrangements for Ijtetma (Gathering). He instructed them to remain vigilant during Ijtima and all departments should work in coordination.

He instructed the hospital administration to make extraordinary arrangements during Dhadar Ijtema.

The organizers should take care of the precautions and SOPs pertaining to gatherings to avoid the chances of spread of coronavirus, he added.

Tens of thousands across the country is expected to attend the annual 'Tablighi Ijetma' at Dhadar Kachhi.

A three day religious congregation will be concluding on February 12.

The public has been directed to avoid unnecessary travel from Quetta to Bolan on these days as there is a risk of traffic jam due to deteriorated condition of National Highway (N-95) due to floods and rains last year.

