Tablighi Jamaat fully cooperating with government by adopting safety measures against Covid-19 : Ziaullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zia-Tablighi Jamaa Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Tablighi Jamaat was fully cooperating with the government by implementing safety measures for containment of Corona virus

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Zia-Tablighi Jamaa Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Tablighi Jamaat was fully cooperating with the government by implementing safety measures for containment of Corona virus.

In a statement , he said that Covid-19 is pandemic from which over 200 countries were effected, adding it was not fair to criticize Tablighi Jammat in the wake of virus cases in the country.

He called on people to help struck followers of Talighi Jamaat as they came from other cities and countries only for preaching purpose.

Ziaullah Bangash said that KP government had taken effective steps to stop spread of virus , adding disinfection campaign of public places has been started for safety of people.

He appreciated both Federal and provincial government for allocating substantial financial aid package to daily wagers who lost jobs due to lockdown situation.

Khyber Paktunkhwa government has announced cash amount of Rs. 2000 to each deserving person , he said.