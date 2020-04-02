UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tablighi Jamaat Fully Cooperating With Government By Adopting Safety Measures Against Covid-19 : Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:13 PM

Tablighi Jamaat fully cooperating with government by adopting safety measures against Covid-19 : Ziaullah Bangash

Zia-Tablighi Jamaa Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Tablighi Jamaat was fully cooperating with the government by implementing safety measures for containment of Corona virus

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Zia-Tablighi Jamaa Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Tablighi Jamaat was fully cooperating with the government by implementing safety measures for containment of Corona virus.

In a statement , he said that Covid-19 is pandemic from which over 200 countries were effected, adding it was not fair to criticize Tablighi Jammat in the wake of virus cases in the country.

He called on people to help struck followers of Talighi Jamaat as they came from other cities and countries only for preaching purpose.

Ziaullah Bangash said that KP government had taken effective steps to stop spread of virus , adding disinfection campaign of public places has been started for safety of people.

He appreciated both Federal and provincial government for allocating substantial financial aid package to daily wagers who lost jobs due to lockdown situation.

Khyber Paktunkhwa government has announced cash amount of Rs. 2000 to each deserving person , he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

UK Registers Largest Day-On-Day Increase in COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Calls for Urgent OPEC+ Talks to Balan ..

3 minutes ago

Libya Discusses Repatriation of Citizens Stuck in ..

3 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister asks world powers to take cogni ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits Hydrauli ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi city to have new hospital for COVID-19 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.