Tablighi markaz sealed after corona positive cases

BAJOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed Tablighi Markaz after reported some coronavirus positive cases and converted it into a quarantine centre.

The officials of the district administration said that police officials have been deputed to monitor the quarantine centre.

He said all preachers in the Sadiqabad Tabligh Markaz had been directed to stay inside till further orders. Assistant Commissioner Khaar paid a visit to the centre and distributed protective items including protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and soaps among the preachers.

The district health department said that two corona infected persons belonged to Balochistan, had been staying for the last one month in the centre.