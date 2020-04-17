UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tablighi Markaz Sealed After Corona Positive Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:41 PM

Tablighi markaz sealed after corona positive cases

The district administration on Friday sealed Tablighi Markaz after reported some coronavirus positive cases and converted it into a quarantine centre

BAJOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed Tablighi Markaz after reported some coronavirus positive cases and converted it into a quarantine centre.

The officials of the district administration said that police officials have been deputed to monitor the quarantine centre.

He said all preachers in the Sadiqabad Tabligh Markaz had been directed to stay inside till further orders. Assistant Commissioner Khaar paid a visit to the centre and distributed protective items including protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and soaps among the preachers.

The district health department said that two corona infected persons belonged to Balochistan, had been staying for the last one month in the centre.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Visit Sadiqabad All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 5,000 Despite ..

42 seconds ago

SP Iqbal Town visits Ehsaas Kafalat programme cent ..

44 seconds ago

ANP calls for opening of hospitals' emergencies

4 minutes ago

Virus terminates Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner's L ..

4 minutes ago

Smuggler arrested, cannabis seized in Kohat

4 minutes ago

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.