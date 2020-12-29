UrduPoint.com
TAC PHC Approves Minimum Standards For Dialysis Centres

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

TAC PHC approves minimum standards for dialysis centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has approved minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the dialysis centres.

The approval was given in a meeting presided over by Convener TAC Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Nizam held at the University of Health Sciences here on Tuesday.

The meeting sent a draft of the MSDS for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities to experts for their analyses and suggestions.

Professor Nizami lauded the role of the TAC and appreciated its members for consultations on the MSDS.

Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed thanked the TAC members and gave a detailed overview of the Commission. He highlighted salient features of the MSDS for dialysis centres and draft of MSDS for the psychiatric and addiction treatment and rehabilitation facilities. He expressed his resolve for implementing PHC's regulatory framework and MSDS for patient safety. He also thanked VC UHS Professor Javed Akram for hosting the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

