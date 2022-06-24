UrduPoint.com

Tackling Climate-induced Challenges Need Research-based Policy Input: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday said that Pakistan like other countries of the world were facing severe climate challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday said that Pakistan like other countries of the world were facing severe climate challenges.

He said that water scarcity in the country is getting intensified day by day due to climate change effects.

He said that Pakistan being an Agri based economy needs policy initiatives and is facing the challenge of acute water shortage. He expressed these views during a meeting with Dr.Niels Hegewisch Country Director Friedrich Ebert Stiftung(FES) in Parliament House today.

While appreciating the support of FES for research-based input, he said that research-based policy initiatives necessary to tackle climate change-induced issues. He also said that Pakistan and Germany enjoy cordial relations and he welcomed the suggestion of FES for Parliamentary exchanges between both countries.

He also stressed the need to sensitize the public through diverse programs and Seminars.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that a close liaison between the Public and Parliament is crucial for making Parliament more effective. He appreciated the initiative of FES for supporting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Parliamentary Committee to have direct access to the public. He also welcomed the proposal to emulate the same for other Parliamentary committees of the National Assembly.

Country Director FES Dr. Niels Hegewisch briefed about various publications of FES, especially about the Charter of Economy. He also said that Parliamentary exchange between Germany and Pakistan would enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany.

