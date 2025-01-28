Tackling Global Challenges Requires Collective Efforts: NA Speaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Sweden have vast opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation and establish a broader, more comprehensive relationship.
“This relationship could be based on robust economic ties and further expanded to include areas such as political relations, trade and investment, education, and people-to-people contacts” he expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Sweden Ms.Alexandra Berg Von Linde.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the importance of regular interactions between the political leadership, parliamentarians, and business communities of both countries, believing that such exchanges could elevate the bilateral relationship to new heights.
He specifically stressed the need for more frequent dialogue between Pakistani and Swedish parliamentarians, to exchange views and share experiences.
He added that Pakistan could greatly benefit from the extensive 600-year democratic history and experience of Sweden.
The Speaker also said that the current parliament is vibrant and has demonstrated remarkable unanimity on matters of national importance.
He also mentioned that the revival of the economy, through favorable investment policies and enhanced trade relations with foreign countries, is the government's top priority.
To this end, the Speaker pointed out that the government has created a favorable environment for foreign investment by introducing various incentives and reforms in the economic sector.
He urged Swedish investors to explore opportunities in key sectors such as energy generation, telecommunications, oil exploration, trade, and manufacturing, where significant potential for growth exists.
The Speaker also conveyed Pakistan’s appreciation for its relations with Sweden, particularly the contributions made by Swedish companies operating in Pakistan’s economy.
He shared details of his recent initiatives aimed at making the National Assembly more vibrant and responsive to the needs of the people.
The Ambassador of Sweden, Ms. Alexandra Berg von Linde, expressed Sweden’s strong commitment to strengthening its friendship with Pakistan and considered it a key economic partner.
She noted that the Swedish business community recognizes the vast economic potential of Pakistan and is eager to tap into it.
The Ambassador further emphasized that increasing parliamentary engagement between the two countries would help fortify the existing positive relationship.
She mentioned that the Swedish Parliament, the Rikstag, would adopt a realistic, issue-driven approach to enhancing cooperation between the two legislatures.
Ms. Berg von Linde commended the Speaker's personal determination and proactive measures to deepen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sweden.
