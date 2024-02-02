Tackling impending climate crises in region: Experts term reforms in AJK Local Bodies Act imminent

Experts emphasized the necessity of introducing the necessary revisions to the AJK Local Bodies Act in order to ensure that the state's Local Bodies are effective in addressing the region's impending climate crisis

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Experts emphasized the necessity of introducing the necessary revisions to the AJK Local Bodies Act in order to ensure that the state's Local Bodies are effective in addressing the region's impending climate crisis.

Senior political and local bodies' leadership from AJ&K stated that combating climate change is one of the major challenges facing the Himalayan region, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed their views at a multi-party seminar cum dialogue hosted by think tank Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) at a local hotel in the Federal metropolis late on Thursday.

The speakers went on to say that the local bodies in AJ&K were now run under the antiquated Local Bodies Act of 1990, which is regularly criticized for not keeping up with the needs and demands of modern local development. Elections for local bodies in AJ&K were held in November and December of 2022, almost thirty years after the last one, at the behest of the government, civil society, and the Supreme Court of AJ&K.

While highlighting the importance of local bodies and emphasizing the need for dedicated development funds for local bodies for socioeconomic development at the grassroots level, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the former Prime Minister of AJ&K, shared his thoughts on this occasion. He also emphasized the need for better tax collection to support the financial standing of district and union councils.

Haider also stated, "Since the system has been disrupted for the past thirty years, building capacity is a big challenge. A lot is required to build capacity, update laws, and streamline processes."

He gave the leadership of local bodies his word that they would bring up Act 1990 in the legislative assembly. While praising the CPDR's efforts, Speaker of the AJ&K Assembly Chaudhary Lateef Akbar strongly emphasized the necessity of local bodies being given more financial and administrative authority. He also offered his open support for bringing up this subject to the appropriate forums. According to Ch. Lateef, members of legislative assemblies and municipal bodies work together to provide a valuable platform for women's participation, leadership development, and just development.

In addition to the senior political leadership of AJ&K, elected district chairmen, elected councilors, and representatives from academia and civil society also attended this debate.

The Multi-Party Dialogue provided an excellent forum for open and productive dialogue about the opportunities and problems related to local bodies in AJ&K. Abid Sidique, a journalist, Saqib Farooq, a youth leader, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, a senior political leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Saleem Bismil, a retired secretary, Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute, and elected leaders of local bodies were among the attendees.

APP/ahr/378