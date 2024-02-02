- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Tackling impending climate crises in region: Experts term reforms in AJK Local Bodies Act imminent
Tackling Impending Climate Crises In Region: Experts Term Reforms In AJK Local Bodies Act Imminent
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Experts emphasized the necessity of introducing the necessary revisions to the AJK Local Bodies Act in order to ensure that the state's Local Bodies are effective in addressing the region's impending climate crisis
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Experts emphasized the necessity of introducing the necessary revisions to the AJK Local Bodies Act in order to ensure that the state's Local Bodies are effective in addressing the region's impending climate crisis.
Senior political and local bodies' leadership from AJ&K stated that combating climate change is one of the major challenges facing the Himalayan region, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed their views at a multi-party seminar cum dialogue hosted by think tank Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) at a local hotel in the Federal metropolis late on Thursday.
The speakers went on to say that the local bodies in AJ&K were now run under the antiquated Local Bodies Act of 1990, which is regularly criticized for not keeping up with the needs and demands of modern local development. Elections for local bodies in AJ&K were held in November and December of 2022, almost thirty years after the last one, at the behest of the government, civil society, and the Supreme Court of AJ&K.
While highlighting the importance of local bodies and emphasizing the need for dedicated development funds for local bodies for socioeconomic development at the grassroots level, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, the former Prime Minister of AJ&K, shared his thoughts on this occasion. He also emphasized the need for better tax collection to support the financial standing of district and union councils.
Haider also stated, "Since the system has been disrupted for the past thirty years, building capacity is a big challenge. A lot is required to build capacity, update laws, and streamline processes."
He gave the leadership of local bodies his word that they would bring up Act 1990 in the legislative assembly. While praising the CPDR's efforts, Speaker of the AJ&K Assembly Chaudhary Lateef Akbar strongly emphasized the necessity of local bodies being given more financial and administrative authority. He also offered his open support for bringing up this subject to the appropriate forums. According to Ch. Lateef, members of legislative assemblies and municipal bodies work together to provide a valuable platform for women's participation, leadership development, and just development.
In addition to the senior political leadership of AJ&K, elected district chairmen, elected councilors, and representatives from academia and civil society also attended this debate.
The Multi-Party Dialogue provided an excellent forum for open and productive dialogue about the opportunities and problems related to local bodies in AJ&K. Abid Sidique, a journalist, Saqib Farooq, a youth leader, Sardar Amjad Yousaf, a senior political leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Saleem Bismil, a retired secretary, Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute, and elected leaders of local bodies were among the attendees.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock
Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Modern: police
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists
Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hijack
Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine invasion case
Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation of new JIT36 seconds ago
-
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters3 minutes ago
-
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock49 seconds ago
-
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime50 seconds ago
-
RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold52 seconds ago
-
Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists53 seconds ago
-
Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections18 seconds ago
-
PPP pursuing pro-people agenda: Aseefa Bhutto42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Mongolia: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi42 minutes ago
-
SAU and DBC signs MOU to Combat Coastal Climate Change49 minutes ago
-
Court awards death sentence in abducting, killing girl48 minutes ago