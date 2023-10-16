Open Menu

Tackling Land-grabbing Mafias Remains Top Priority: ICCPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Capital Police's Tarnol unit recently apprehended a notorious land grabber, confiscating weapons and ammunition during the operation, police said.

Under the directive of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), a vigorous crackdown on land grabbers in the Federal capital has been initiated to eradicate this menace.

Employing advanced technology and manpower, the Tarnol police successfully arrested an individual involved in the illegal seizure of citizens' properties and other related transgressions.

The perpetrator, identified as Wali Khan, was found in possession of weapons and ammunition, leading to his immediate detention.

Cases have been filed against the apprehended individual, and investigations are underway.

Expressing zero tolerance for land grabbing, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the continuation of stringent measures against those unlawfully occupying others' properties.

He instructed all zonal police officers to escalate the crackdown until the complete eradication of land grabbing within the federal capital. Citizens are urged to promptly report any such activities to the police helpline, Pucar-15.

