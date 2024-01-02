‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks CJP Isa

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, has voiced apprehensions regarding potential disruptions in the country's electoral process.

The remarks emerged during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) appeal against the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) verdict that suspended the appointment of a returning officer for PK-91, Kohat.

The Chief Justice's remarks come a day after JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's request to postpone elections, citing security reasons.

CJP Isa highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, particularly in the scrutiny of candidates' nomination papers, emphasizing the time-sensitive nature of this procedure.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Isa expressed concerns over potential irregularities that could compromise the fairness of the electoral process.

The CJP underlined that the appointment of a returning officer should not impact the overall electoral proceedings, noting that when one returning officer fell ill, a replacement was appointed.

It is noteworthy that the Peshawar High Court had earlier suspended the appointment of returning officer, prompting the Election Commission to swiftly contest this decision in the Supreme Court.

The ECP argued that the PHC made its decision without affording them the opportunity to present their case, asserting that the scrutiny of candidates' nomination papers is a time-sensitive matter, and interference by the PHC hampered the Commission's constitutional responsibilities.