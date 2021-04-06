TAD secy visits Kalar Kahar museum

Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday paid a visit to the newly furbished Kalar Kahar Museum and nearby historical place Takht-e-Babri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD) Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday paid a visit to the newly furbished Kalar Kahar Museum and nearby historical place Takht-e-Babri.

TDCP General Manager (Operations), Asim Raza, Deputy Director (Archaeology) Muhammad Hassan and others accompanied him.

Deputy Director Hassan briefed about newly furnished 3 galleries with a brief history of fossils, Katas Raj antiques, Ghandhara and Indus valley civilisation's artefacts.

The GM suggested some display of antique doors and placing of railing at Takht-e-Babri, which were the property of district administration.

The Secretary appreciated the efforts of the Archeology Directorate and TDCP. He advised proper illumination and name-tagging of artefacts present in the museum.

Ehsan Bhutta said the department is striving hard to make neglected areas like Kalar Kahar more attractive for tourists. Takht-e-Babri has great potential to become an attractive tourist destination, he said, adding that more efforts would be made for refurbishing this area.