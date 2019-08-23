UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TADA Court Issues Fresh Production Warrants Of Jailed Yasin Malik

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:00 AM

TADA court issues fresh production warrants of jailed Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) Court has issued fresh production warrants of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, directing the authorities of New Delhi's Tihar Jail to produce him on next date of hearing on September 11, 2019 of false cases registered against him thirty years ago.

According to Kashmir Media report on Friday, the TADA Court's Presiding Officer, Subash C Gupta while issuing fresh production warrants observed that earlier warrants issued for production of Yasin Malik was received back with an endorsement of one Kishore Kumar, a CBI official, Jammu that it has been handed over to the authorities of Tihar Jail.

He said, this exercise appears to have been made by the Process-Server, CBI on 17th August 2019.

He said, non production of Yasin Malik may be due to paucity of the time. Accordingly office was directed to issue fresh production warrants and hand over the same to the CBI for its execution. He was advised that CBI shall hand over the same to the superintendent, Tihar Jail, well in time, so that he gets sufficient time for arranging the production of Yasin Malik before this court, he added.

The cases were registered against Muhammad Yasin Malik in 1989 and 1990 in Srinagar's Saddar Police Station.

Related Topics

Hearing India Terrorist Police Station Jail Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Same Saddar May August September 2019 Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2019 in Pakistan

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

12 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.