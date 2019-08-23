TADA court issues fresh production warrants of jailed Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) Court has issued fresh production warrants of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, directing the authorities of New Delhi's Tihar Jail to produce him on next date of hearing on September 11, 2019 of false cases registered against him thirty years ago.

According to Kashmir Media report on Friday, the TADA Court's Presiding Officer, Subash C Gupta while issuing fresh production warrants observed that earlier warrants issued for production of Yasin Malik was received back with an endorsement of one Kishore Kumar, a CBI official, Jammu that it has been handed over to the authorities of Tihar Jail.

He said, this exercise appears to have been made by the Process-Server, CBI on 17th August 2019.

He said, non production of Yasin Malik may be due to paucity of the time. Accordingly office was directed to issue fresh production warrants and hand over the same to the CBI for its execution. He was advised that CBI shall hand over the same to the superintendent, Tihar Jail, well in time, so that he gets sufficient time for arranging the production of Yasin Malik before this court, he added.

The cases were registered against Muhammad Yasin Malik in 1989 and 1990 in Srinagar's Saddar Police Station.