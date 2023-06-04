UrduPoint.com

Taekwondo Baku World Taekwondo Championship, Great Experience For Players: Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Taekwondo Baku World Taekwondo championship, great experience for players: Coach

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The just-concluded World Taekwondo Championship held in Baku was a prestigious and high-level event and it proved to be a big opportunity for the players to compete against the best from the territories and countries.

The Pak squad was comprised of four athletes of different categories and featured in Fin, Fly, Bantan, and Heavy Weight categories, Pakistan's Head Coach Yousuf Karami said.

He said that our players showcased good performances in the event but they can surely do better with the potential in them, adding, In-ring up against world-ranking players and giving tough competition is a good sign for the future of taekwondo in Pakistan as such events boost your morale and experience to take on some of the best athletes, he concluded.

The team leader Omar Saeed was also all praise for Pak players for delivering well and playing with full zeal and hoped that the experience they gained in Baku will further horn their skills.

The following are category and weight-wise results in which Pak players featured: In-58 kg Fly Weight category of Round of 64, Pakistan's Haroon Khan beat Uros Belanvoic of Serbia 2-0 with R1: 14-6 while R2: 17-10.

In Round of 32, Mustafa Mansour Egypt vs Haroon Khan Pak, Haroon Khan won 2-1.

In the Round of 16, Haroon Khan Pak was defeated by Georgii Gurtsiev AIN by 2-0.

In -54 kg Fin Weight (Round of 32), Yahor Kazlou AIN beat Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan 2-1.

-63 kg Bantam Weight (Round of 64) Arbaz Khan beat Severin Ndong Obamme (GAB) by 2-0.

In Round of 32, Arbaz Khan Pak vs Lovre Brecic Croatia, which Lovre Brecic won 2-0.

In the +87 kg Heavy Weight of Round of 64, Hamza Saeed defeated Petros Andreou of Cyprus 2-0 while in Round of 32, Hamza Saeed of Pak was beaten by Ruslon Zhaparov Kazakhstan 2-0.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Egypt Baku Serbia Kazakhstan Cyprus Croatia Event All From Best Weight Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.