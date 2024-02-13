- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Taekwondo is sport of body, mind: The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar
Taekwondo Is Sport Of Body, Mind: The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM
The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art that teaches physical fighting skills, and it has been taught in Pakistan for many decades
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art that teaches physical fighting skills, and it has been taught in Pakistan for many decades.
Taekwondo has earned global recognition and is now considered an official sport in the Olympics. This discipline teaches us how to improve our body and mind by training our spirit. Today, it is widely recognized as a means to enhance our overall well-being.
This he said while speaking at Bazel Siddiqui Taekwondo organised by Universal Tigers Taekwondo in collaboration with Sindh Scouts Association at Mohammad Siddique Scouts sports, Abul Hassan Isphahani Road on Tuesday. The program was attended by Secretary DEPD Tuha Farooqui. Faim Siddiqui, and parents of the children in a large number.
In the championship differently abled children also participated in a large number and won different competitions.
The CM stated that Taekwondo involves synchronizing the mind with the body's movements to create inner peace and extend that harmony to one's life and society.
In Taekwondo, the principles of physical movements, mind training, and life are all interconnected. Additionally, the correct posture leads to the right confrontation, which ultimately results in great destructive power.
Baqar explained that Taekwondo aims to promote balanced growth and self-improvement through its distinct activities. This is why it can be considered a way of life. By discovering the underlying principles of Taekwondo, we can enhance our lives and lead a more meaningful existence.
The CM said that 6-year-old Bazel Siddiqui son of renowned journalist Fahim Siddiqui embraced martyrdom during a bomb blast in the Moharram procession in 2009. The blast had claimed 48 lives, he prayed for them and said Bazel Siddiqui Shaheed was a Taekwondo player, therefore his father has been organising the Taekwondo championship to remember his son.
He said that he has also been a victim of terrorism in 2013 in which nine persons had embraced shahadat. “This nation is united against the terrorists,” he said.
After the program, the CM distributed trophies and medals among the winning children.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive5 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college5 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"9 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar9 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months9 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program9 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections17 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock6 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam7 minutes ago
-
Five industrial units owners booked on Child Labour Act violation7 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Bushra Bibi5 minutes ago