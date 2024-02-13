Taekwondo is sport of body, mind: The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art that teaches physical fighting skills, and it has been taught in Pakistan for many decades

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art that teaches physical fighting skills, and it has been taught in Pakistan for many decades.

Taekwondo has earned global recognition and is now considered an official sport in the Olympics. This discipline teaches us how to improve our body and mind by training our spirit. Today, it is widely recognized as a means to enhance our overall well-being.

This he said while speaking at Bazel Siddiqui Taekwondo organised by Universal Tigers Taekwondo in collaboration with Sindh Scouts Association at Mohammad Siddique Scouts sports, Abul Hassan Isphahani Road on Tuesday. The program was attended by Secretary DEPD Tuha Farooqui. Faim Siddiqui, and parents of the children in a large number.

In the championship differently abled children also participated in a large number and won different competitions.

The CM stated that Taekwondo involves synchronizing the mind with the body's movements to create inner peace and extend that harmony to one's life and society.

In Taekwondo, the principles of physical movements, mind training, and life are all interconnected. Additionally, the correct posture leads to the right confrontation, which ultimately results in great destructive power.

Baqar explained that Taekwondo aims to promote balanced growth and self-improvement through its distinct activities. This is why it can be considered a way of life. By discovering the underlying principles of Taekwondo, we can enhance our lives and lead a more meaningful existence.

The CM said that 6-year-old Bazel Siddiqui son of renowned journalist Fahim Siddiqui embraced martyrdom during a bomb blast in the Moharram procession in 2009. The blast had claimed 48 lives, he prayed for them and said Bazel Siddiqui Shaheed was a Taekwondo player, therefore his father has been organising the Taekwondo championship to remember his son.

He said that he has also been a victim of terrorism in 2013 in which nine persons had embraced shahadat. “This nation is united against the terrorists,” he said.

After the program, the CM distributed trophies and medals among the winning children.