Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) International taekwondo athlete Syed Abu Huraira Shah met with former Member of the National Assembly and ex-Parliamentary Secretary for Housing and Works, Syed Agha Mehmood Shah in Karachi on Sunday. Agha Mehmood Shah is also the Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Balochistan.

During the meeting, Agha Mehmood Shah congratulated the young athlete on his achievements and praised him as an inspiration for Pakistan’s youth.

“Today’s generation is eager to bring honour to Pakistan, and Abu Huraira is doing just that by earning international recognition,” he said, expressing the confidence that the taekwondo player would continue to win accolades and uplift the country’s name around the world.

Responding to the warm gesture, Syed Abu Huraira expressed his deep gratitude for Agha Mehmood Shah’s continued support and mentorship throughout his sporting journey.

“He is not only a respected political figure but has been a consistent source of guidance since the beginning of my international career,” said Huraira. “Whenever I’ve faced difficulties—especially on the administrative front—he has always stepped in to help.”

Recalling a particular incident, he shared that at one point, when a sports authority delayed issuing his No Objection Certificate (NOC), Agha Mehmood Shah personally intervened to resolve the matter and ensured that he could represent Pakistan at an international level.

“Even today, I consider him a mentor and patron. His unwavering support is a matter of pride for me,” Huraira added.

The meeting underscored the valuable role senior national figures can play in empowering young talent and highlighted the importance of institutional support for Pakistan’s emerging athletes./APP-rzr-vad