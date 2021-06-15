UrduPoint.com
Taekwondo Team Made Pakistan Proud By Winning Silver Medal: FO Spox

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Taekwondo team made Pakistan proud by winning silver medal: FO Spox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Tuesday said Pakistan Taekwondo team had made the country proud on winning the silver medal in Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut.

 "Delighted to see team Pakistan win silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut," the FO Spokesperson said in a tweet. The FO Spokesperson, extending felicitations to the team, said "Congratulations, and thank you for making us proud..Pakistan Zindabad".

