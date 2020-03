FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Taekwondo trials will be held at Crescent sports Complex Sheikhupura Road here on Monday, March 9, 2020.

According to Secretary General District Taekwondo Association Dr Izharul Haq, martial players would be selected for 15-day training and coaching camp.

More information in this regard can be obtained on telephone # 041-9330265.