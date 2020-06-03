Taffic advisory plan for Firdous Market underpass project

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued a traffic advisory plan to maintain traffic flow and facilitate people in view of Firdous Market underpass construction project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued a traffic advisory plan to maintain traffic flow and facilitate people in view of Firdous Market underpass construction project.

According to the plan, Firdous Market Chowk would remain closed for traffic due to construction of the underpass. The flyover will also be closed for all types of traffic.

CTO Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid said that vehicular traffic from Defense to Cavalry Chowk and Center Point would be diverted from Shami Road via Sherpao Bridge Gulberg and Jail Road. However, the traffic coming from Defence to Gulberg could use Walton Road via Qainchi, Ferozpur Road, Kalma Chowk, Center Point.

The CTO said that additional wardens had been deployed to facilitate driver and ensure smooth flow of traffic at alternative routes.

He said that citizens should call the Traffic Helpline 15 for further guidance and convenience.