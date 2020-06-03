UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taffic Advisory Plan For Firdous Market Underpass Project

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:46 PM

Taffic advisory plan for Firdous Market underpass project

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued a traffic advisory plan to maintain traffic flow and facilitate people in view of Firdous Market underpass construction project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday issued a traffic advisory plan to maintain traffic flow and facilitate people in view of Firdous Market underpass construction project.

According to the plan, Firdous Market Chowk would remain closed for traffic due to construction of the underpass. The flyover will also be closed for all types of traffic.

CTO Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Hammad Abid said that vehicular traffic from Defense to Cavalry Chowk and Center Point would be diverted from Shami Road via Sherpao Bridge Gulberg and Jail Road. However, the traffic coming from Defence to Gulberg could use Walton Road via Qainchi, Ferozpur Road, Kalma Chowk, Center Point.

The CTO said that additional wardens had been deployed to facilitate driver and ensure smooth flow of traffic at alternative routes.

He said that citizens should call the Traffic Helpline 15 for further guidance and convenience.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Jail Driver Road Traffic Gulberg Market All From

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

36 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

48 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

1 hour ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.