Taftan border closed after temporary opening, 252 tested negative for COVID-19

The Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remains closed for seventh day after a temporary opening

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) The Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remains closed for seventh day after a temporary opening.252 pilgrims have been sent to Quetta from the isolation ward at the Pakistan House after they were tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) following a 15-day screening.Let it be known that Pakistan had on Friday temporarily reopened the Taftan border allowing its stranded pilgrims to cross into Pakistan after strict screening.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani had confirmed that 350 pilgrims reached Taftan after being permitted to enter from the Pakistan-Iran border.

They were shifted to the border by the Iranian authorities after their visas expired.In a tweet Liaquat Shahwani stated, "People who came from areas of Iran affected by coronavirus will be quarantined for ten days and others will be allowed to go after screening only if there tests will be negative."