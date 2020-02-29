Taftan border remains close for seventh day after temporary reopening

(@fidahassanain)

QUETTA: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Following a temporary reopening, Taftan border between Pakistan and Iran remained close for seventh day, the reports say here on Saturday.

According to details, as many as 252 pilgrims have been shifted to Quetta from isolation wards at Pakistan House after they were tested negative for Coronavirus. They went through 15-ay screening process in isolated wards.

Pakistan temporarily reopened Taftan border for allowing stranded pilgrims in Iran to cross into Pakistan after complete screening.

Liaqat Shahwani, the spokesperson for Balochistan government, also confirmed that 350 pilgrims returned to Pakistan from Iran and were admitted to hospitals for their screening.

The Iranian authorities shifted them to the border after their visas expired.

In a tweet Liaquat Shahwani stated, “People who came from areas of Iran affected by coronavirus will be quarantined for ten days and others will be allowed to go after screening only if there tests will be negative.”

Earlier, Balochistan and Sindh governments announced vacations in their respective provinces to stop spread of deadly virus, especially to save the children.