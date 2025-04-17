Tags distributed among participants of Derajat off-road jeep rally

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The registration and tagging process for the Off-Road Jeep Challenge organized under DeraJat 2025 festival was completed at Ratta Kalachi Sports Complex in Dera Ismail Khan.

In this regard, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur also completed his registration and tagging process. Among the registered racers were prominent Names in the off-road racing scene, including Laleena Akhundzada, Ms. Ambreen Faraz, Nadir Magsi, Dina Magsi, and Aqib, along with other high-profile participants such as Sahibzada Sultan, Ronnie Patel, Zain Mehmood, Tasna Patel, and Salma Marwat.

The jeep rally is jointly organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Divisional Administration of Dera Ismail Khan and will continue until April 20.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief organiser of Derajat 2025 festival and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said that this is a healthy activity and welcomed the guests. He hoped that the people will enjoy the event as not only local but also national and international level drivers are participating in it.

While providing details on this occasion, he was informed that the qualifying round will start from Friday during which the registered vehicles will be made to perform a trial on a two to three kilometer track.

Similarly, the said track is 75 kilometers long, in which check points have also been made at different places.

Umar Amin Khan further said that all the departments have played their best role in preparing the track and providing all the facilities and have tried to ensure that people get to watch better sports.

The credit for organizing such an event goes to Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and other officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Minister Sports, Sports Department are also commendable, he added.

On this occasion, inspectors physically inspected the vehicles and after that, the vehicles were marked and allotted stickers, while after that, vehicles will be selected for the stock category and prepared category. Similarly, a women's category is also separate.

“Foolproof security arrangements for Derajat Festival have also been planned and various camps have been set up by the local administration at appropriate distances,” Tehsil Mayor remarked.