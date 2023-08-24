Open Menu

Tahaffuz Centers Established For Treatment Of Citizens Suffering From Psychological Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 10:26 PM

On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahaffuz Centers have been established for citizens in distress due to psychological issues in all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahaffuz Centers have been established for citizens in distress due to psychological issues in all districts of the province.

The in-charge Tahaffuz Centres requested the King Edward Medical University to provide staff for the provision of services to a large number of citizens. The request has been sent to the vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University by the in-charge Tahaffuz Centres. It said that support should be provided due to the rush of citizens and children suffering from psychological problems and drug users in the Tahaffuz Centres.

Specialist staff from the Department of Psychiatry should be appointed in the Tahaffuz Centres.

The application further stated that services should be provided to affected citizens with psychological illnesses, and staff at protection centers should be trained for this purpose and provide screening and treatment facilities to police personnel in the treatment of mental illnesses.

The said request has been sent to the Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University on behalf of the in-charge Tahaffuz Centres.

