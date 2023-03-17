'Tahaffuz' centre starts work in Attock

Tahaffuz Reporting Centre started working in district Attock on Friday to facilitate subjugated, vulnerable and condemned sections of society, including the transgender community, homeless and helpless children, mentally and physically challenged people and addicted young children

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khuram Ali inaugurated the center. District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, SP investigation Attock Mst. Jawaria Mohammad Jameel, circle officers and all other relevant police officials of the district police Attock were present on this occasion.

In the protection centres, subjugated sections of society especially members of the transgender community will be provided legal assistance, social protection and complete awareness and guidance regarding all their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said in the light of the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahafuz Centers are being established across the province.

He said that our religion, law and ethics teach us to protect the rights of the weaker sections and the Punjab Police in this context protects all vulnerable and oppressed sections including the transgender community, homeless and helpless children, mentally and physically challenged people and young children addicted in drugs and social evils.