UrduPoint.com

'Tahaffuz' Centre Starts Work In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 09:52 PM

'Tahaffuz' centre starts work in Attock

Tahaffuz Reporting Centre started working in district Attock on Friday to facilitate subjugated, vulnerable and condemned sections of society, including the transgender community, homeless and helpless children, mentally and physically challenged people and addicted young children

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Tahaffuz Reporting Centre started working in district Attock on Friday to facilitate subjugated, vulnerable and condemned sections of society, including the transgender community, homeless and helpless children, mentally and physically challenged people and addicted young children.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khuram Ali inaugurated the center. District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, SP investigation Attock Mst. Jawaria Mohammad Jameel, circle officers and all other relevant police officials of the district police Attock were present on this occasion.

In the protection centres, subjugated sections of society especially members of the transgender community will be provided legal assistance, social protection and complete awareness and guidance regarding all their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said in the light of the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahafuz Centers are being established across the province.

He said that our religion, law and ethics teach us to protect the rights of the weaker sections and the Punjab Police in this context protects all vulnerable and oppressed sections including the transgender community, homeless and helpless children, mentally and physically challenged people and young children addicted in drugs and social evils.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Young Rawalpindi Circle Attock All

Recent Stories

Municipal Commissioner KMC rejects allegations of ..

Municipal Commissioner KMC rejects allegations of negligence in treating ailing ..

55 seconds ago
 Kyiv hails 'historic' ICC warrant for Putin

Kyiv hails 'historic' ICC warrant for Putin

57 seconds ago
 Dr Rathi murdered while resisting robbery : SP Ani ..

Dr Rathi murdered while resisting robbery : SP Anil Haider

1 minute ago
 Pakistan calls for 'focused' efforts to cope with ..

Pakistan calls for 'focused' efforts to cope with conflicts, climate change to a ..

1 minute ago
 Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

11 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.