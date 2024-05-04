Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

In line with the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home continues its commitment to providing shelter, accommodation, food, and care to homeless and helpless children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) In line with the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home continues its commitment to providing shelter, accommodation, food, and care to homeless and helpless children.

As part of these efforts, a one-day medical camp was organized under the supervision of Director Operations, Tahaffuz Manzil, Maida Raza Butt.

A team of doctors and medical experts from a private medical and dental college conducted comprehensive medical examinations for the children residing in Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home. Director of Operations, Maida Raza Butt, emphasized that any child found to be suffering from illness will receive treatment at a private hospital, with all medical expenses covered by the team of the private medical and dental college.

Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, reiterated the importance of Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home as a unique welfare project in the country.

He affirmed the commitment to providing the best possible care and support to helpless children, including accommodation, food, education, and training facilities.

Dr. Usman Anwar highlighted Punjab Police's dedication to community policing initiatives, aiming to ensure the security and well-being of vulnerable sections of society.