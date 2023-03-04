'Tahafuz Centre' inaugurated at Police Lines

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has inaugurated 'Tahafuz Centre' at Police Lines Faisalabad on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has inaugurated 'Tahafuz Centre' at Police Lines Faisalabad on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sufficient staff had been deployed in the centre which would provide help in redressing criminal, social and mental torture issues being faced by the transgender community.

This centre would also provide protection to special children and underage addict persons, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib and other police officers were also present on the occasion.