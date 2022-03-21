'Tahafuz Nazriya e Pakistan March' held to celebrate Pakistan Day

The Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) organized a "Tahafuz Nazriya e Pakistan March" here on Monday in connection with Pakistan Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA) organized a "Tahafuz Nazriya e Pakistan March" here on Monday in connection with Pakistan Day.

The march led by the Deputy Director Elementary, Secondary and Higher Secondary education Hyderabad Muhammad Yasin Sheikh and District Education Officer Aziz-ur-Rehman Dahot was taken out from Government Naval Rai Hiranand High school to Hyderabad press club.

Students of IX and X classes, teachers, head teachers belonging to schools and office bearers of GSTA participated in the march.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that Pakistan was proud of its youth especially students who always played their part in every need of the hour.

On this occasion, the students chanted slogans of "Long live Pakistan, long live Pakistan Army".

The office bearers of GSTA Mehmood Ahmed Chohan, Munir Ahmed Halepoto, Abdul Qayoom Shaikh, Mubarak Ali Abassi and others also addressed the participants.