Tahafuz Pilot Project To Be Upscaled With Rs 20 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:45 PM

Government would upscale Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),Tahafuz pilot project with an amount of Rs 20 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Government would upscale Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),Tahafuz pilot project with an amount of Rs 20 million.

Talking to APP Chairperson Dr Sania Nistar said,Tahafuz pilot project would be designed to provide health and nutrition facilities to families living in remote areas of the country.

Adding that, Ehsaas would also include a shock-oriented demand based precision safety net to protect the most marginalized families from catastrophic health related expenditures, this programme would be named Tahafuz.

She said framework for a pilot scheme to assist BISP beneficiaries through business incubation as it would also establish digital hubs in eight Tehsil offices of BISP on a pilot basis as a part of Ehsaas programme.

She assured her commitment for transparency, accountability and merit for bringing improvements in the Programme.

She said that BISP board and Management have taken proactive action for devising systems to transform the BISP into a rule and merit based efficient organisation.

