UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Tahafuz' Program Finalized To Support Vulnerable Against Shock

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

'Tahafuz' program finalized to support vulnerable against shock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said a consultative meeting was organized here on Wednesday to finalize the "Tahafuz" program under Ehsaas initiative.

Work on "Tahafuz" which is the first-ever shock oriented safety net program, has been accelerated during the past year, Dr Nishtar said while using her tweeter handle.

This program, to be launched this year, will support those facing major disasters or large medical expenses, she said.

It is to be mentioned here that under Tahafuz, a shock-oriented precision safety net will be launched for the vulnerable to protect them against shocks.

This will be involving one-time financial assistance to protect against catastrophic events, assistance to poor widows, who did not have earning children through Tahafuz and a partnership with Non Government Organizations to upscale successful programmes for orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, transgender, victims of child and bonded labour and daily wagers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor Government Labour

Recent Stories

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

8 minutes ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

19 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

2 hours ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.