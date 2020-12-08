"Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahlebait Aur Sahaba" Conference To Held On Dec 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will preside over "Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahalbait o Sahaba Ikram" conference to be held here on December 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will preside over "Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahalbait o Sahaba Ikram" conference to be held here on December 19.

The president Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council Pakistan Mian Maqsood Ahmed informed that the conference will be organized by Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council at "Dolmen Banquet" Latifabad on December 19 and will be attended by ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts.

Mian Maqsood said it was need of the hour to forge unity among Muslims of the world to defend sanctity of islam and the last Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will be consented to be the chief guest of the conference along with other ulema, Mian Maqsood added.