UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahlebait Aur Sahaba" Conference To Held On Dec 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will preside over "Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahalbait o Sahaba Ikram" conference to be held here on December 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will preside over "Tahfuz Khatamu Nabuwat, Namos Ahalbait o Sahaba Ikram" conference to be held here on December 19.

The president Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council Pakistan Mian Maqsood Ahmed informed that the conference will be organized by Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council at "Dolmen Banquet" Latifabad on December 19 and will be attended by ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts.

Mian Maqsood said it was need of the hour to forge unity among Muslims of the world to defend sanctity of islam and the last Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq will be consented to be the chief guest of the conference along with other ulema, Mian Maqsood added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World December Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ronaldo, Messi, Salah nominated for Globe Soccer A ..

21 minutes ago

49.8% increase in volunteering hours in 2020: Duba ..

51 minutes ago

Asaan Dukan, new e-commerce model launched: Minist ..

3 minutes ago

US stocks dip as post-election rally begins to tir ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli asks citizens to stay away from PDM rallies ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons additional Health secret ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.