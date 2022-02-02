UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Calls On Dar To Discuss 'Kamyab Jawan' Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was called on SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday to discuss 'Kamyab Jawan' initiatives

Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of Usman Dar for successfully implemented the Kamyab Jawan Programme and its remarkable achievement, said a news release.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, high tech labs will be set up in madrassas to provide technical education to its students, Usman Dar said.

Under the 'Skills for All' programme, scholarships will be provided to Madrassa students for various training courses in traditional and high-teach trades, he added.

