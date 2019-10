(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office.

The prime minister also condoled with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi over the demise of his mother, a Prime Minister Office press statement said.