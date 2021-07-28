UrduPoint.com
Tahir Ashrafi Chairs Meeting To Review Muharram Arrangements Of Rwp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday chaired a meeting held here at Commissioner Office to review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday chaired a meeting held here at Commissioner Office to review Muharram-ul-Haram arrangements.

Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Arif Umar Aziz and other administrative officers and scholars belonging to different schools of thought attended the meeting.

On the occasion, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said, "Our survival is linked with the security of the country for which we should make efforts and create space in our hearts for others." He urged the scholars of all schools of thought to come forward and play their due role to ensure law and order through implementation of the code of conduct.

The scholars should promote love and peace and ask their followers to give respect to the followers of other sects.

"We must be united to send a message to the world that our religion promotes peace and security," he added.

Sheikh Rashid Shafiq appreciating the role of the members of the Peace Committees, the scholars and the district administration said that due to solid steps taken here for Muharram-ul-Harram and understanding of the followers of different schools of thought, law and order situation is better in the district.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said, the code of conduct would be implemented during Muharram-ul-Harram and set pattern would be followed to ensure law and order in the district.

He informed that a control room would be set up in every Tehsil to monitor the situation and protect the lives and properties of the citizens while all available resources would be utilized to keep security situation under control.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the purpose to gather scholars of all faiths here was to revive the tradition of tolerance and patience and promote love and peace.

No one should criticize the faith of others as such criticism creates unrest in the society, he added.

He said, peace is an important part of the religion of islam and all possible steps would be taken to promote it. At the end, a special prayer was offered for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram.

