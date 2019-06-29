Tahir Ashrafi challenges Fawad Chaudhry for ‘Maulvi vs Science’ debate

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th June, 2019) Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has challenged Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry for a debate on ‘Maulvi vs Science’.

After Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks that 75% of the country's problems are caused by maulvis, Tahir Ashrafi said that Ulema played an important role in eliminating terrorism from the country.

He said that Ulema sacrificed their lives to establish peace in the country.

Tahir Ashrafi said that when they were fighting for peace, Fawad Chaudhry was doing law at that time. He further said that an action should be taken against those spreading hate against religion.

He said that Fawad Chaudhry often gives statements against religion. All clerics are not bad.

If somebody issues a wrong fatwa, an action should be taken against him.

Fawad Chaudhry had praised PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not stooping to using the religion card against the government.

The minister was referring to reports that during the opposition's all parties' conference, Bilawal and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman argued over using the religion card against the government.

The minister did not refer to Fazl by name and instead called out all such religious clerics who are in the habit of issuing 'fatwas'.

He said people need to begin a 'jihad' against them.

Chaudhry praised Bilawal's stance and said shared the video clip on Twitter.