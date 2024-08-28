Tahir Ashrafi Condemns Recent Violence In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Thursday condemned recent incidents of violence in Balochistan, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.
Ashrafi, in a news conference, extended his condolences to the family of the late Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed and emphasized the importance of unity within the country.
He stated that the people of Balochistan are as patriotic as those from other provinces and condemned the silence of individuals and groups who claim to advocate for human rights.
The council chairman announced that the days from September 1 to September 10 would be celebrated as Defense, End of Prophethood, and Defense of Pakistan, promoting unity and solidarity within the country.
Ashrafi urged the state to take strict action against elements spreading unrest in Balochistan, alleging an external agenda behind the recent incidents.
He further asserted that the whole nation stands united against terrorism, pointing to the alleged involvement of Israel and India in terrorist activities within Pakistan.
/395
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted14 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation24 minutes ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition24 minutes ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister34 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts42 minutes ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)42 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik55 minutes ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor56 minutes ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation55 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death1 hour ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals1 hour ago