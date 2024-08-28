Tahir Ashrafi Condemns Recent Violence In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday condemned recent incidents of violence in Balochistan, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.
Ashrafi, in a news conference, extended his condolences to the family of the late Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed and emphasized the importance of unity within the country.
He stated that the people of Balochistan are as patriotic as those from other provinces and condemned the silence of individuals and groups who claim to advocate for human rights.
The council chairman announced that the days from September 1st to September 10th would be celebrated as Defense, End of Prophethood, and Defense of Pakistan, promoting unity and solidarity within the country.
Ashrafi urged the state to take strict action against elements spreading unrest in Balochistan, alleging an external agenda behind the recent incidents.
He further asserted that the whole nation stands united against terrorism, pointing to the alleged involvement of Israel and India in terrorist activities within Pakistan.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'1 hour ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor1 hour ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa1 hour ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan1 hour ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted2 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation2 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition2 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister2 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts2 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)2 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik2 hours ago