Tahir Ashrafi condemns recent violence in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Wednesday condemned recent incidents of violence in Balochistan, resulting in the loss of innocent lives.

Ashrafi, in a news conference, extended his condolences to the family of the late Maulana Qazi Abdul Rasheed and emphasized the importance of unity within the country.

He stated that the people of Balochistan are as patriotic as those from other provinces and condemned the silence of individuals and groups who claim to advocate for human rights.

The council chairman announced that the days from September 1st to September 10th would be celebrated as Defense, End of Prophethood, and Defense of Pakistan, promoting unity and solidarity within the country.

Ashrafi urged the state to take strict action against elements spreading unrest in Balochistan, alleging an external agenda behind the recent incidents.

He further asserted that the whole nation stands united against terrorism, pointing to the alleged involvement of Israel and India in terrorist activities within Pakistan.