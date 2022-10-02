UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Criticizes Imran Khan For Developing Conspiracy Plan To Regain Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for developing conspiracy plan to regain power.

Imran Khan started promoting conspiracy theories after no-confidence vote in the assembly, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leadership had used foul language against the national institutions and attempted to malign them, he added.

After leaving the Cabinet, he said, Imran Khan was trying to blame Americans for hatching conspiracy for toppling his government.

However, Ashrafi said, the PTI chief's sinister designs had been failed, and the audio-leaks and conspiracy plan made by him had been exposed before the public.

He said Imran Khan and his party members quested for power only, and action should be taken against PTI leadership for playing tactics for personal gains.

