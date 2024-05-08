Tahir Ashrafi demands punishment for May-9 culprits

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council/President International Faith Harmony Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has demanded deterrent punishment for the culprits involved in the May 9 incident and said that such an incident would not occur in future if mastermind of the incident was punished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council/President International Faith Harmony Council Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has demanded deterrent punishment for the culprits involved in the May 9 incident and said that such an incident would not occur in future if mastermind of the incident was punished.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said it was a pity that culprits of the incident were not punished so far, despite lapse of one year. He said May 9 was a black chapter in the history of Pakistan, because many political leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, etc. were also arrested in the past, but no such incident happened. He said a fair and transparent investigation was imperative to identify real culprits. The video recordings clearly indicate and identify of the accused and they should be punished accordingly. However, if any innocent was arrested in this regard, he should be released without any delay.

Tahir Ashrafi also paid the best tributes to the services of Pakistan Army, rendered for the cause of Pakistan.

He said some elements hatched conspiracies to create rift between the nation and the Army. They also tried their best to divide the nation, but their nefarious designs were foiled as people were well aware of what was good for the country, he added.

He said the Pakistan Ulema Council would arrange an ulema convention in Lahore on Thursday to condemn the May 9 incident. The council would also observe May 10 as “Estihkam-e-Pakistan Day” as the state is more important than politics. He said that Pakistan is heading towards economic stability due to strenuous efforts of Army Chief and Prime Minister of Pakistan. The ill-conceived policies of the previous government had put the country into multifaceted crises. However, the incumbent government, under visionary leadership of Prime Minister and Army Chief, had steered the country out of economic quagmire and put it on the road to progress and prosperity. He said that friendly countries were fully supporting Pakistan and their investors had showed willing for investment in Pakistan.