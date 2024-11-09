- Home
Tahir Ashrafi Demands Swift Action Against Perpetrators Of Quetta Blast, Pledges Support To Government
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 01:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi vehemently denounced the devastating terrorist attack in Quetta, which claimed multiple lives and left many injured.
He pledged his council's unwavering support and full coordination with the government to tackle the crisis.
In an exclusive Interview with ptv news, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has unequivocally condemned the Quetta blast, extending his wholehearted support to the government and offering prayers for the victims. He urged the state to take decisive action against elements spreading unrest in the region and urge all able-bodied Ulema and Madaris students to come forward and donate blood to save precious lives.
Ashrafi alleged that an external agenda is behind the recent incidents, highlighting the need for a comprehensive response to address the root causes of the issue.
He highlighted the importance of revising policies to prevent the exploitation of Pakistan's goodwill and ensure the country's efforts to support Afghanistan are not misused.
He reaffirmed the Pakistani nation's unwavering support for its army in the fight against terrorism. "The Pakistani Ulema Council stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani Army to combat these terrorists and we will emerge victorious soon," he declared.
He underscored the unity and determination with Pakistan's religious leaders and military in countering terrorism and promoting regional stability. He deemed such attacks shameless and inhuman, emphasizing the need for swift action against those responsible.
Ashrafi requested donors to visit nearby hospitals in Quetta and blood banks to contribute to the emergency blood drive.
