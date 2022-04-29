UrduPoint.com

Tahir Ashrafi Dismayed At Unruly Incident At Masjid E Nabawi (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MADINA MUNAWARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Thursday expressed displeasure at the raising of slogans by few Pakistanis at the Masjid e Nabawi (PBUH) and said these people disrespected the holy mosque and Pakistan.

In a video statement, he said at Masjid e Nabawi (PBUH) Muslims were meant to bow their heads and lower their voices instead of raising dirty slogans and hurling allegations at the time of Iftar on 27th of Ramazan. He said those who indulged in this behaviour dishonoured their country.

He said in the past Imran Khan and now Shehbaz Sharif were the guests of Saudi Arabia and sanctity of the mosque should have been observed.

He said the small groups of people who raised slogans disrespected the holy mosque. "I am ashamed at what some people did at the Roza e Rasool (PBUH)."Those who violated laws of the Muslim countries previously were in jail and the local authorities were not agreeing to release them and now again these people will be in trouble, he added.

