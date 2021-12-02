ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Allama Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday lauded the role of Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) for promoting interfaith harmony and promotion of peace in the country.

Ashrafi paid a visit to IRD and discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation with Executive Director of IRD Dr. Hassan ul-AminHafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that IRD was playing a vital role in realization of Prime Minister's vision of peace, interfaith harmony and tolerance.

The Institute was established as a global centre of excellence in Islamic Studies to encourage interdisciplinary approaches to the study of contemporary Islamic thought with particular emphasis on areas such as human rights, rule of law and pluralism.