Tahir Ashrafi lauds Saudi govt’s Hajj arrangements, underscores message of ‘unity & harmony’ among Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Memood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the message of Hajj Sermon 2024 was unity and harmony among Muslims.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Hajj Conference here Ashrafi appreciated the Hajj arrangements made by the government of Saudi Arabia.

He congratulated the Saudi government for the excellent arrangements and thanked them for their services to Pakistan, Saudi arrangements for Hajj are getting better day by day he added.

He said this year; eleven million people performed Umrah. On the 27th night of Ramdan, 2.6 million people were present in the Haram in Makkah, he added.

He said Saudi Arabian government is changing the system, whereas the Hajj companies will also have to follow operations under the same system.

He said at the beginning of this Hajj season, the Saudi government had allowed only two thousand companies to operate for Hajj services.

However, the Saudi ambassador and the Saudi government cooperated and thousands of people were saved from unemployment through augmented services.

On the occasion, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy expressed his best wishes for Pakistan and said that there was no relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia other than sincerity. “Pakistan and Saudi are brothers” he added.

Addressing the Paigham-e-Hajj Conference, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said that the government of Pakistan was grateful to the Saudi Ambassador for the Hajj arrangements. He also extended his gratitude to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain who made extraordinary efforts for successful Hajj arrangements.