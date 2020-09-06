Tahir Ashrafi meets Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Head of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Sunday.

Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Chief Minister told Maulana Tahir Ashrafi about the major projects of the Punjab government.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government appreciated the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they had extended full cooperation during Muharram-ul-Haram to deal with religious bigotry.

He also lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism.

He said that no one would be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media.

Usman Buzdar said that he considers the meeting and consultation with religious scholars as an honour.

The Auqaf Department in Punjab was being made more vibrant, he said,adding the government would ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Cardto the students and teachers of madaris.