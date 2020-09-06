UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahir Ashrafi Meets Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tahir Ashrafi meets Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Head of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Office here on Sunday.

Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi congratulated Usman Buzdar on the completion of two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Chief Minister told Maulana Tahir Ashrafi about the major projects of the Punjab government.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government appreciated the role of religious scholars for the promotion of religious harmony in the province as they had extended full cooperation during Muharram-ul-Haram to deal with religious bigotry.

He also lauded the role of religious scholars in the war against extremism.

He said that no one would be allowed to spread sectarian and hateful content on social media.

Usman Buzdar said that he considers the meeting and consultation with religious scholars as an honour.

The Auqaf Department in Punjab was being made more vibrant, he said,adding the government would ensure the provision of Sehat Insaf Cardto the students and teachers of madaris.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media Sunday Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

23 minutes ago

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims ..

23 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

53 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.